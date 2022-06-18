High inflation result of PTI govt’s poor policies: Marriyum

Info minister says people won’t lend ear to Imran’s protest politics

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the people have rejected Imran Khan’s politics of chaos and anarchy as she lambasted the latter for giving a call for protest on Sunday (today). She also reiterated the government’s resolve to control inflation in the country.

In a statement on Friday, she said inflation is the result of poor policies of the PTI government that, she added, played havoc with the economy of the country during the last three and half years.

Reacting to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s call for protest on Sunday, the Minister said people have rejected Imran Khan’s politics of chaos and anarchy. Furthermore, the Minister said no speculation should be made about the removal or stay of Pakistan in the grey list of FATF. In a tweet on Friday, she said the details of FATF decision will be issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

Marriyum said that Imran Khan should realize that the masses do not support those who bargain national and public interest for a few diamonds, some hundreds of kanals of land and some financial benefits. People do not support liars, hypocrites and do not respond to the call of inefficient and incompetent looters and violators of the Constitution, she maintained. She urged Imran to apologize to Allah Almighty and the people while acknowledging his responsibility for inflation and economic catastrophe in the country. People know that Imran brought inflation and he reached an agreement with the IMF on weak grounds, she remarked. She said by violating the agreement with IMF Imran Khan endangered Pakistan’s reputation in the comity of nations.

“People won’t come out with those who shot and killed innocent policemen”, she remarked adding that Imran had created economic catastrophe and inflation and the present government was doing its best to clean it up.