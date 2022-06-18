Jafferjees ventures into Multan and UAE

MULTAN – Jafferjees, the founder of the largest leather goods in the country, has expanded operations by opening outlets in Islamabad and for the first time in Multan. On the international front, they are opening an outlet in Sharjah, UAE. With successful outlets in Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Peshawar, the brand is now tapping deeper into Punjab with its Multan store and is catering to its international clientele through their branch in Sharjah.

Multan has welcomed the brand with its wide range of leather goods and legacy. The brand represents the true identity of Pakistan which can be seen through its cooperate goods made in handcrafted leather representing class and quality. With its collection of leather goods named after the cities like Quetta wallet, Lahore card holder and Karachi keychain, it is providing an opportunity to non-resident Pakistanis as well to own something closer to their home.

The brand offers a wide range of leather goods for every occasion. From chic women and men wallets, card holders, key chains, laptop bags, travel bags to handbags, the brand offers something for your wardrobe or your office. The new collection also highlights a fresh and young feel with a two tone collection for younger and trendsetting customers. This includes lipstick cases, cufflink holders, briefcases, hybrid laptop and tablet bags, purses, heirloom cases, jewellery boxes, passport cases, cardholders, office sets, gift sets, belts, etc.

The commitment to detail, the use of finest materials and adherence to quality of workmanship is Jafferjees legacy. It is a brand that is truly Pakistani and it provides a feeling of owning what you love with uncompromised quality and standards. With the integration in Multan, and expansion in UAE, the brand is sure to add more loyal customers to its family.