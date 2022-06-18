Lawlessness governance

Omar Sarfraz Cheema, the Governor of Punjab, has subsequently reaffirmed his position. He also gives an open call for military involvement in the affairs of the province is lawless and completely unacceptable. Regrettably, the PTI would seem to have learned nothing from its recent experiences with how undemocratic coalitions eventually turn out. It is unfortunate in this context that, far from seeking the judiciary’s guidance in the matter, the Punjab governor, who had earlier not complied with the court’s instructions regarding the constitutional crisis, is now approaching the army to make it clear that he has no faith that the judges will act as neutral arbiters.