Lawlessness governance
|Omar Sarfraz Cheema, the Governor of Punjab, has subsequently reaffirmed his position. He also gives an open call for military involvement in the affairs of the province is lawless and completely unacceptable. Regrettably, the PTI would seem to have learned nothing from its recent experiences with how undemocratic coalitions eventually turn out. It is unfortunate in this context that, far from seeking the judiciary’s guidance in the matter, the Punjab governor, who had earlier not complied with the court’s instructions regarding the constitutional crisis, is now approaching the army to make it clear that he has no faith that the judges will act as neutral arbiters.
Regrettably, things have deteriorated to this point. Nonetheless, like all political battles, perhaps there may and should be settled within the narrow confines of the Constitution and the norms and regulations that govern the democratic process. What kind of governance is going on here in the biggest province of Pakistan?
MUHAMMAD USAMA SHOAIB,
Rahim Yar Khan.