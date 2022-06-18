Our Staff Reporter

LB heads demand revival of LB Act 2019

Khyber    –    A number of chairmen and councillors of village and neighbourhood councils in Bara demanded of the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to revise 2022 Local Bodies (LB) Amendment Act and reinstate the 2019 Act in its original form or they will come on roads against it.

It is to be stated here that powers of councillors have been restrained by the KP government by passing the amendment LB Act, 2022in the provincial assembly.

Led by the Tehsil chairman Mufti Kafeel, a large number of   LB representatives from Bara organised a protest rally in front of the local press club to resent the 2022 amendment LB Act.

Speaking on the occasion Mufti Kafeel, vice chairmen Zahidullah, Haji Shoaib, Javed Afridi and others said that the newly amended legislation has been done on dishonesty, which unveiled the hollow claims of the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) government to shift powers to lower level.

A five members committee under the chair of Peshawar Mayor Haji Zubair Ali has been constituted that will formulate future strategy against the 2022 LB Act; they added and said a case has been already lodged in the court against it.

