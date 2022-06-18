Staff Reporter

LG Secretary takes notice of illegal constructions in Quetta

QUETTA    –    Local Government (LG) Secretary Dostain Khan Jamaldini on Friday took strict notice of unauthorised constructions of plazas during inspecting commercial plazas being constructed in Quetta. Apart from Abdul Jabbar Baloch Administrator Quetta Municipal Corporation, other staff members were also present on the occasion. Dostain Khan Jamaldini took stern notice of the unauthorised constructions from the government and issued orders to stop the work immediately and strongly urged the concerned officers to inspect all the commercial and other constructions in the city. Legal requirements must be met building and Town Planning Rules 2022 must be strictly enforced, he ordered that in addition the commercial and other constructions for which NOC and maps have been approved would be closely monitored. Rules will be strictly implemented to make Quetta a modern city, he instructed.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Completion of FATF action plans a great achievement, says COAS

Islamabad

FATF clears Pakistan to get off grey list

Islamabad

Timely import of edible oil from Indonesia averted oil crisis, says PM

Islamabad

Why people are still being picked up, asks IHC Chief Justice

Columns

‘Romantic, idealist or whatever’

Lahore

PAF has capacity to timely respond to enemy’s nefarious designs: Air Chief

International

Three Palestinians shot dead by Israeli forces in Jenin raid

International

US condemns ‘offensive comments’ by BJP officials

Islamabad

High inflation result of PTI govt’s poor policies: Marriyum

International

British PM Johnson in Kyiv on second visit: Zelensky

1 of 9,072

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More