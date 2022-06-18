LG Secretary takes notice of illegal constructions in Quetta

QUETTA – Local Government (LG) Secretary Dostain Khan Jamaldini on Friday took strict notice of unauthorised constructions of plazas during inspecting commercial plazas being constructed in Quetta. Apart from Abdul Jabbar Baloch Administrator Quetta Municipal Corporation, other staff members were also present on the occasion. Dostain Khan Jamaldini took stern notice of the unauthorised constructions from the government and issued orders to stop the work immediately and strongly urged the concerned officers to inspect all the commercial and other constructions in the city. Legal requirements must be met building and Town Planning Rules 2022 must be strictly enforced, he ordered that in addition the commercial and other constructions for which NOC and maps have been approved would be closely monitored. Rules will be strictly implemented to make Quetta a modern city, he instructed.