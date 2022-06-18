Staff Reporter

Malaysian to train Pak athletics officials

LAHORE- An international qualified Malaysian lecturer will train Pakistan athletics officials about the rules and regulations of the game, AFP said on Friday. The five-day Technical Officials Education & Certification System (TOECS Level–I Course) will commence today (Saturday) at Jinnah Stadium, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

“It is a very positive sign for Pakistan athletics that Suppaih Chinatamy (Malaysian lecturer) will be conducting this course in the most professional manner,” AFP Secretary M Zafar said. “This is an approved course from the World Athletics and as many as 20 technical officials from affiliated units of the AFP will participate in the course. “This course will play an important role in the smooth running of national athletics competitions in the future,” he added. He said all the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the course had been finalised.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Spain’s ruling Socialists face drubbing in Andalusia election

International

EU backs Ukraine’s ‘European dream’ as Russia cuts gas supplies

Entertainment

Heatwave grips France and Spain as temps set to rise

Entertainment

American Film Showcase promotes equality through film

Entertainment

Birthday Vibes: Celebrities shower love on Kubra Khan

Entertainment

Lagos film school helps focus Nollywood’s global push

Entertainment

Broadcaster eyes UK as next Eurovision host

Entertainment

Twitter gets frenzy with BTS Jungkook, Charlie Puth’s ‘Left and Right’ Teaser

Newspaper

England break world record as Buttler destroys Netherlands

Newspaper

Pakistan team set for formidable challenges at Asian Taekwondo events

1 of 3,153

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More