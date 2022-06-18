Malaysian to train Pak athletics officials

LAHORE- An international qualified Malaysian lecturer will train Pakistan athletics officials about the rules and regulations of the game, AFP said on Friday. The five-day Technical Officials Education & Certification System (TOECS Level–I Course) will commence today (Saturday) at Jinnah Stadium, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

“It is a very positive sign for Pakistan athletics that Suppaih Chinatamy (Malaysian lecturer) will be conducting this course in the most professional manner,” AFP Secretary M Zafar said. “This is an approved course from the World Athletics and as many as 20 technical officials from affiliated units of the AFP will participate in the course. “This course will play an important role in the smooth running of national athletics competitions in the future,” he added. He said all the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the course had been finalised.