Markets closure at 9pm proposed to save power

Closure of market in Punjab at 9pm has been proposed in order to save electricity as the country witnesses constant power outages.

According to sources, the measure, which could possibly go into effect by next week, will remain in place for two months initially.

President Lahore Chamber has also announced to support the government move and said that it is responsibility of every citizen contribute in these testing times.

A report has been presented before CM Punjab about power consumption by the markets and which markets could be asked to reduce timings.

Earlier, Sindh government on Friday also announced the closure of all markets including shopping malls by 9pm across the province.

According to the notification, markets will be closed by 9pm, marriage halls at 10.30pm and restaurants at 11pm.