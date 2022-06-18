APP

Men held for impersonating cops to loot people

ISLAMABAD -Islamabad Kohsar Police on Friday claimed to have arrested two members of an inter-provincial gang who used to impersonate police officers and loot people. The accused Waleed alias Wali, and Ali Javed had previous crime record and were sent to jail on judicial remand for identification parade, said a police spokesman. He said the police also recovered two fake police uniforms, caps, wireless sets, cash, and a vehicle used in crime from the suspects. During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the accused had committed over 20 crimes in various sectors including F-6, F-7, F-10, F-11, G-8, G-7 and different areas of Punjab. DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha commended the police team and announced cash rewards.  The IGP Islamabad had issued strict instructions to all the zonal officers to tighten noose around the criminals in their respective areas to bring culprits to justice.

More Stories
Islamabad

Completion of FATF action plans a great achievement, says COAS

Islamabad

FATF clears Pakistan to get off grey list

Islamabad

Timely import of edible oil from Indonesia averted oil crisis, says PM

Islamabad

Why people are still being picked up, asks IHC Chief Justice

Lahore

PAF has capacity to timely respond to enemy’s nefarious designs: Air Chief

International

Three Palestinians shot dead by Israeli forces in Jenin raid

International

US condemns ‘offensive comments’ by BJP officials

Islamabad

High inflation result of PTI govt’s poor policies: Marriyum

International

British PM Johnson in Kyiv on second visit: Zelensky

Islamabad

Punjab CM for giving kitchen items on affordable rates

1 of 2,803

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More