Our Staff Reporter

Met Office warns flood in northeast Balochistan

QUETTA    –    The Metrological Centre Quetta on Friday said that thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls are expected in the northeast Balochistan that may generate flood-like situations in its catchment areas.

“Heavy downpour is expected in Sherani, Zhob, Musakhel, Qila Saifullah, Loralai, Duki, Barkhan, Kohlu, Bolan, and its surrounding areas during the evening,” said the MCQ referring to the weather forecast for next 24 hours.

However, dusty/dust rising winds are also expected in central and southern parts of the province. Heavy falls may generate floods in the catchment areas of northeast Balochistan.  After the introduction of this system from June 17 to June 20, dusty winds have started blowing in Pak-Iran and Pak-Afghan border areas.

An alert has been issued by the PDMA for the deputy commissioners of the districts under the expected system. The PDMA directed the deputy commissioners of the concerned districts to keep the necessary staff ready during the rains. The PDMA has also issued flood warnings for lower Balochistan along with Takhte-e-Salman and Harnai Range.

