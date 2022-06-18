NA speaker forms body on harassment at work place

ISLAMABAD – National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has constituted a special committee of parliamentarians on Harassment at Work Place in National Assembly of Pakistan.

This special committee will be chaired by National Assembly seaker with MNAs Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and Shaista Pervaiz as its members.

The National Assembly Secretary, Tahir Hussian will act as secretary to the committee.

Notification to this effect has been issued by the National Assembly secretariat.