News Desk

NDMA alerts authorities amid GLOF threat in GB

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday issued alert to the Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) and District Disaster Management Authorities to stay vigilant as the glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) risk was looming amid prevailing weather conditions.

“There is an increased possibility of GLOF/flash floods, landslides and gusty winds in vulnerable areas of GB”, the NDMA advisory underscored.

The GBDMA was directed to coordinate with concerned departments to ensure arrangement and pre-placement of necessary inventory and equipment along with availability of emergency services personnel at vulnerable locations, in case of any blockage, road closure and damage.

The departments were further directed to forewarn the local community, tourists and travelers in at-risk areas to stay vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel and movement.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

PTI fulfilled 32/34 FATF requirements: Hammad Azhar

National

Pregnant woman ‘gang-raped’ at gunpoint in Sadiqabad

Islamabad

Wabtec offers support to Pakistan in meeting locomotive requirements, indigenization process

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 151 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Power tariff likely to go up by Rs7.96 per unit

Islamabad

Rain-wind, thundershower expected in KP, Punjab, Balochistan, GB & Kashmir

Islamabad

Soldier embraces martyrdom fighting terrorists in Miranshah

Lahore

Markets closure at 9pm proposed to save power

Karachi

Court accepts plea to conduct Aamir Liaquat’s postmortem

Islamabad

No significance of incumbent govt in assemblies: Rasheed

1 of 9,939

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More