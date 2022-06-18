No significance of incumbent govt in assemblies: Rasheed

Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday said that the incumbent government has no significance in assemblies.

Taking to Twitter, the former Interior Minister Rashid said that he is quite sure that Pakistan will exit the grey list of FATF in October. While he added that the credit for this achievement goes to former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, Pakistan Army and other institutions.

He added that they are desperate to trade with India.

پوری امید ہے اکتوبر سے پہلے پاکستان گرے لسٹ سے نکل جائے گا۔جس کا سارا کریڈٹ عمران خان کی حکومت،پاک فوج اور ذیلی اداروں کو جاتا ہے۔موجودہ اسمبلیوں کی نہ کوئی اہمیت ہے اور نہ ہی کوئی پزیرائی ہے۔اکثریتی ضمانتوں پہ 50 وزیر بھی اسمبلی نہی جاتے۔یہ ھندوستان سے تجارت کے لیے مرے جارہے ہیں — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) June 18, 2022

Earlier, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) while acknowledging the completion of Pakistan’s both Action Plans (2018 and 2021) has authorized an onsite visit to the country, as a final step to exit from the FATF’s grey list.

The task force reviewed Pakistan’s progress on FATF Action Plans in its plenary meetings held in Berlin on 13-17 June 2022.

The FATF members while participating in the discussion on Pakistan’s progress congratulated Pakistan for completing both Action Plans covering 34 items, and especially on the early completion of the 2021 Action Plan in a record timeframe.