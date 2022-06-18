Noor reaches Asian Jr Individual Squash C’ship semis

ISLAMABAD -Pakistan’s Noor Zaman will face Andrik Lim of Malaysia in the boys U-19 semifinals of the 29th Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship at Pattaya, Thailand on Saturday. In boys U-19 quarters, Noor Zaman beat Edward Thng 11-8, 11-4, 11-6 while in the first quarterfinal of boys U-13, Sim Yeak Wei beat Nouman Khan 11-7, 11-6, 7-11, 11-3 whereas in the 2nd quarterfinal, M Raziq Putra defeated Ahmed Khalil 7-11, 11-5, 11-7, 8-11, 11-9. In boys U-15, Aqil Mirza beat Mubeen Khan 5-11, 11-7, 11-3, 11-4.