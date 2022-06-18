Opposition rejects Sindh budget in PA, terms figures unrealistic

KARACHI – Sindh Assembly on Friday began the post-budget discussion with the treasury terming it pro-people and the opposition declaring it gimmicks of figures.

At the outset of the proceedings, Deputy Speaker Rehana Leghari referring the incident of alleged mobile snatching from PTI’s Dua Bhutto by PPP’s Munawwar Wassan said that it was very unfortunate. She said that women from both sides of the aisle should be respected.

“I have ordered an inquiry into the matter. Strict action would be taken against those found involved in the incident,” she added.

The Deputy Speaker said she kept asking the PTI members not to use the phones the other day but they did not pay heed to the chair. She asked the Secretary Sindh Assembly to seize mobile phones, if any of the members used it in the house.

PTI’s Parliamentary Leader Khurram Sher Zaman alleged that PPP’s Kulsoom Chandio as well as Munawwar Wassan physically manhandled PTI member Dua Bhutto. He asked the PPP member to tender apology to the PTI female lawmaker.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla came up with the same charges against PTI’s Arsalan Taj and said that the PTI member also physically manhandled PPP’s Kulsoom Chandio.

Speaking on the budget, Bilal Ghaffar Ahmed of the PTI said that it was ‘copy pasted’ budget in which a common was not given relief. He said that the Sindh government had always decried of cut in the share by the then PTI federal government but the PPP’s provincial government itself was unable to achieve its revenue target.

Wasim Qureshi of the MQM-P said that it was budget of the bureaucracy as the opposition MPAs were not consulted in budget preparation. He said that there should had been a pre-budget discussion in the house.

He said that the Sindh government had always talked about ‘unfair’ water distribution by the centre but it never provided Karachi its due share out of available water. “Karachi is not getting a drop of water,” the MQM-P member lamented.

Farrukh Shah of PPP criticised the former Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that the previous regime’s animosity to Sindh could be judged from the fact that no schemes of roads in the province were included in the federal budget. Farrukh also took a jibe at the PTI Chairman over his claim of international conspiracy to oust his government and said that he cooked up a story for facing. PPP’s Ghazala Sial, Syeda Marvi Faseeh, Ameer Ali Shah, Hizbullah Bhugio, MQM-P’s Nasir Hussain Qureshi and Rashid Khilji and Adeel Ahmed of PTI also spoke. Later, the house was adjourned to Monday.