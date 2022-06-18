PAC Chairman asks govt to share PTI govt-IMF deal with Parliament

| GDA MNA Saira Bano to return petrol card to National Assembly Secretariat

ISLAMABAD – Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman and PTI’s dissident Noor Alam, during the budget debate in National Assembly, on Friday asked the government to make public the agreement reached between International Monetary Fund (IMF) and previous PTI’s regime.

Terming the agreement between IMF and PTI’s government ‘an unfair deal’, MNA from Peshawar demanded of the government to take the Parliament into confidence about previous government’s agreement with the IMF. “The agreement of ‘Imrani government’ should be shared in the Parliament, so the people of the country come to know about this deal,” said Chairman Public Accounts Committee Noor Alam. He, without mentioning name, said one leader has used a KP government helicopter for its public meetings.

About austerity measures taken by the government, PAC Chairman clarified that he was paying all personal expenses of his office and vehicle from his own pocket. A treasury benches member from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Ghulam Mustafa Shah, on a point of order, gave credit to the coalition government on expected removal of Pakistan from the grey list. He was sure that Pakistan will be removed from the grey list with the effort of the current government in the country.

A member from Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Saira Bano, due to increased fuel prices unbearable for the poor masses, decided to return her petrol card to the National Assembly Secretariat.

“How can I get these benefits when labourers and ricksha drivers are deciding to commit suicide,” he said adding that she had received a petrol card after becoming chairperson of the standing committee to the National Assembly.

Taking part in the debate, PPP-P MNA Shagufta Jamani, appreciative of the steps announced by the government in the budget for promotion of film industry, said this will help project the country’s culture. She suggested science and technology education should be introduced in the religious seminaries in order to bring their students into the national mainstream.

Another PPP-P MNA Shahida Rehmani called for installation of a desalination plant in Karachi to address the issue of water shortage in the provincial capital. She said focus should also be given to address other problems of the city including that of transport. MNA from Sindh Munawar Ali Talpur, on his turn, said that the previous government could not fulfil its promises and claims made with the people of the country.

About the point raised by MNA Fehmida Mirza about water shortage, Minister for Water Resources Khurshid Shah said efforts will be made to ensure the water reaches the tail end of Sindh province. He said the water situation had improved to some extent in Tarbela due to recent rains. MNA from treasury benches Shahnaz Malik said the present government had presented a balanced budget which envisaged relief measures for the poor people.