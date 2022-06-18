Pakistan team set for formidable challenges at Asian Taekwondo events

LAHORE – Pakistan taekwondo team is all set for the formidable challenges at the upcoming 7th Asian Poomsae, 25th Asian Kyorugi and Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships 2022 events are scheduled to begin in South Korea from June 22 to July 2.

The national team will depart for Korea on June 20. The contingent comprises Raja Wasim Ahmed (PTF President) and Omar Saeed (PTF CEO). The 7-member Kyorugi players are Mazhar Abbas, Hamzah Omar Saeed, M Iqbal, Haroon Khan and Shahzaib Khan. Two Kyorugi female fighters are Fateemaah Tuz Zahraa and Zoya Sabir. The 3-member Poomsae team consists of Muhammad Wasim Jawed, Shahzaib Ahmed and Flower Zaheer.

Pakistan taekwondo team will feature in different categories of the events. The team officials will attend the ATU Council Meeting and ATU General Assembly on June 22. The Asian Poomsae Event will begin at Chuncheon City, Gangwon Province on June 23 while the 25th Asian Taekwondo Kyorugi Championship will be held from June 24 till 27 at Chuncheon City. Besides, 2022 Chuncheon Korea Open Int’l Taekwondo Championships will commence on June 29 and will continue till July 5 at Hoban Gym.

On the other hand, Poomsae Kukkiwon coach Master SEONGOH CHOI (KOREA) and three other Poomsae players Waseem Jawed, Shahbaz Ahmed and Flower Zaheer will continue to attend the training camp in Korea for 15 days. They will return home on July 17. Syed Sadaqat Hussain is team manager while Faisal Nadeem Butt is trainer. Yousuf Karami of Iran is the head coach for Kyorugi players.

Meanwhile, PTF CEO Omar Saeed, also team head, said that the team is upbeat and well-prepared for the event and will play well in these international events. “The team was given hard training and also international exposure ahead of these prestigious championships in Korea.” PTF President Raja Wasim Ahmed said that the federation had arranged a 10-day training camp for these players in Iran in June which was aimed at preparing the players for upcoming Asian Championship events in Korea.”