Park View City given hearing opportunity by CDA board

ISLAMABAD – The Capital Development Authority board has given hearing opportunity to Park View Housing Society—a real estate project owned by the disgruntled leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Abdul Aleem Khan.

The hearing opportunity is given to the representatives of said housing society on the directions of the Supreme Court by the board, which met here at CDA headquarters under the chair of Amir Ali Ahmed.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court in December 2020 declared the NOC given to Park View City Housing Society as “illegal and void.”

Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah in his judgment declared that the land acquired under the Ordinance of 1960, vests in the State and it cannot be used, directly or indirectly, in violation of the scheme and provisions thereof.

The chief justice noted that the planning and development of acquired land is subject to and confined to the Scheme prepared under sections 12, 13 and 14 ibid.

Its use, directly or indirectly, for the benefit of a private profit-making entity or person is contrary to public interest and policy, violation of constitutionally-guaranteed rights of the public at large and thus, without lawful authority and jurisdiction.

The judgment said, “The NOC was thus illegal, void and issued without lawful authority and jurisdiction.”

The bench, therefore, directed the CDA and the chief commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory to forthwith remove all the obstructions or any other construction attributed to the company on the acquired land, while the Authority shall forthwith resume the land so far developed by the company under regulation 22 of the Revised Modalities and Procedure, 2020.

The management of the Park View City went to the Supreme Court against the orders of Islamabad High Court, where apex court has recently directed CDA to hear the grievances of the society and come up with the solution if possible. According to a press release issued by the CDA, hearing opportunity was given to management of Park View Housing Society at the direction of the court.

However, it was decided that the decision will be taken as per court orders and a report from Islamabad Capital Territory Administration.

Meanwhile, the board also approved the alignment of the second phase of Margalla Highway from Shah Allah Ditta to Bharakahu.

Moreover, the board principally approved regularization of 140 lower staff subject to fulfillment of codal formalities, scrutiny, rules/ regulations and recommendations of departmental recruitment committee

The CDA Board also approved the post of paediatrician in BPS-19 in the Capital Hospital to provide better health services to the staff and residents of Islamabad as this post was earlier of grade 18.

The Board also approved allocation of land for a rehabilitation centre for Ministry of Narcotics Control.