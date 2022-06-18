Past in Perspective

The more you sweat in peace,
the less you bleed in war.
–Norman Schwarzkopf

The Punic Wars were a series of three wars between the Roman Republic and Carthaginian Empire. These wars resulted in the destruction of Carthage, the enslavement of its population and the Roman hegemony over the western Mediterranean. The origin of these conflicts can be found in the position in which Rome was acquired in 275 BCE as the protector and leader of Italy. It was to safeguard against foreign interference so that Italy would not fall in the hands of a strong, powerful and expansive power. Carthage on the other hand had been anxious to conquer Italy so that it could complete the chain of island posts through which it controlled the entire western Mediterranean side of the world.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Columns

‘Romantic, idealist or whatever’

Columns

Overextending the mundane

Columns

Industrial boom and SEZs

Columns

Cry Pakistan!

Letters

General healthcare in Pakistan

Columns

‘The hike is set to unleash unbearable spiral of inflation’

Columns

Pakistan Army: Hope for Pakistan in FATF

Columns

Can’t get no satisfaction

Columns

Conflict management

Columns

Past in Perspective

1 of 750

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More