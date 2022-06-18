Pharmacies fined for selling expired medicines

SARGODHA – Deputy Drug Controller Shahpur Fahim Zia launched a crackdown the pharmacies and medical stores which were selling expired medicines.

A spokesperson said on Friday the a health team, led by the deputy drug controller, raided Gulzar Hussain Pharmacy, Shirazi Medical Store and Saeed & Sons Pharmacy in Shahpur city and imposed fines on them after finding proofs of sale of expired medicines by them.

Show-cause notices issued to 14 price control magistrates

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Imran Qureshi issued show-cause notices to 14 price control magistrates on Friday over their poor performance.

He was addressing a review meeting in the conference hall of his office on the price mechanism. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo and all assistant commissioners attended the meeting. The DC also directed all price control magistrates to conduct daily inspection of markets and bazaars and send photographic evidence to their offices.

He also issued orders to ensure availability of all essential food items at affordable rates to people at the counters, established in all malls.

Imran Qureshi said that profiteering and hoarding would not be tolerated and price control magistrates should take stern action against hoarders and profiteers.

Outlaw held with gold

Miaani police on Friday arrested an outlaw and recovered 80 tola gold from his possession.

Police said that the raiding team during a crackdown against criminals arrested outlaw and recovered 80 tola gold worth billion of rupees from him. Further investigation was underway.

RPO listens 12 cops appeals

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Region Imran Mehmood Friday listened to 25 appeals of 12 police officers and personnel during the orderly room held here.

Some 18 appeals were declared valid, while answers of four were termed unsatisfactory and the sentences of two policemen concerned were upheld. The RPO advised police officers to perform their duties with honesty and dedication and listened to the petitioners and resolved their issues on merit as soon as possible. Those showing negligence would be punished, he added.