PM appoints Intelligence Bureau as ‘Special Vetting Agency’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appointed Intelligence Bureau (IB) as a “Special Vetting Agency (SVA)” for officer’s category for initial appointments and posting.

“The prime minister is pleased to notify IB as SVA for officers’ category for initial appointment, induction, certain postings abroad and specific promotions,” the notification issued by the Establishment Division read.

The development comes days after the federal government authorized the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to act as the SVA for verification and screening of all public office holders for induction, postings/ appointments, and promotions.

The notification issued on June 2, 2022, stated: “In exercise of powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 25 of the Civil Servants Act 1973 (LXXI of 1973), read with Notification No. S.R.O 120(1)/1998, dated 27th February 1998, the prime minister is pleased to notify Directorate General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as Special Vetting Agency (SVA) for verification and screening of all Public Office Holders (officers’ category) for induction, important postings/ appointments, and promotions.”

Sources had told The News that the decision of the government for screening persons before their appointment, posting or promotion on high posts aims at improving the performance of the government and ensuring transparency among the bureaucrats and other public office holders, who are often accused of malpractices for personal gains.

“At the moment, IB at the federal and special branch at the provincial level have the authority to inspect and examine the appointments/ postings/ promotions. The government initially sorted out modalities and shared its plan with the relevant authorities after which this decision has been taken with consensus among all the stakeholders,” the sources had told the publication.