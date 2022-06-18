PM congratulates COAS on achievement to fulfil conditions of FATF

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday telephoned the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and congratulated him on the announcement of the completion of conditions related to the FATF grey list, he also appreciated the decision of the Commander-in-Chief to set up a ‘Core Cell’ at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

PM Shehbaz telephoned all the concerned officials to congratulate them on the important achievement of the country.

The PM even commended the civil and military leadership and also the team involved in the core cell. The nation is proud of every member of the team working for the victory of Pakistan, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif also called Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and praised his efforts in getting Pakistan’s name out of the FATF’s grey list.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif also telephoned Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Pakistan. He appreciated them and their team.