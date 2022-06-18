MATEEN HAIDER

PM directs PTA to ensure of users’ data protection

ISLAMABAD    –   In a significant development for the data protection of citizens, Pakistan telecom Authority has been directed by the PM office  to take immediate steps for the protection of citizens data from being shared with corporate businesses and companies for their advertisements.

In a directive by Chief of Strategic Reforms at PM office Salman sufi, mobile companies have been directed to impose fines on business companies which may illegally use data of their consumers for their commercial purposes.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has gave approval to this decision and its formalities would be completed technically by end of this month.

Sufi said consumers of a mobile company have been authorised to take decision either to receive such commercial message or recommend ban on such advertisements. He  said in july , consumer conference is being called in Islamabad which would make more such proposals and recommendation which would be incorporated into official policy for implementation.

