News Desk

PM felicitates nation on FATF announcement

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday felicitated the nation and welcomed the announcement of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) that Pakistan had met all its conditions for exclusion from the grey list.

In a statement, he said, “Praise be to Allah, return of Pakistan to the white list is a big success of Pakistan.” He congratulated the government institutions, personalities and relevant teams and said their joint efforts brought fruit.

He appreciated the performance of Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and team of the Foreign Ministry. The PM said the efforts of the basic cell related to FATF and of military and civil leadership included in it, were praise worthy and credit went to them for their work in this national endeavor.

“I pay tribute to the whole team working for the success of Pakistan,” he said adding the statement of FATF was recognition of the restoration of the international reputation of Pakistan.

“More such good news will be destiny of Pakistan in future,” he said adding the return of Pakistan to the white list would help in improving the economic and financial situation of Pakistan.

“We are working with the same determination for the economic revival of Pakistan,” he concluded.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

PTI fulfilled 32/34 FATF requirements: Hammad Azhar

National

Pregnant woman ‘gang-raped’ at gunpoint in Sadiqabad

Islamabad

Wabtec offers support to Pakistan in meeting locomotive requirements, indigenization process

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 151 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Power tariff likely to go up by Rs7.96 per unit

Islamabad

Rain-wind, thundershower expected in KP, Punjab, Balochistan, GB & Kashmir

Islamabad

Soldier embraces martyrdom fighting terrorists in Miranshah

Lahore

Markets closure at 9pm proposed to save power

Karachi

Court accepts plea to conduct Aamir Liaquat’s postmortem

Islamabad

No significance of incumbent govt in assemblies: Rasheed

1 of 9,939

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More