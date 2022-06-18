PML-N only party to address problems of people, issues of country: Salman Khan

QUETTA – Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Balochistan Senior Vice President Nawab Salman Khan Khilji on Friday said that the PML-N was the only party which was capable of getting the people out of their problems. The country will soon come out from the financial crisis due to the pro-people policies of the federal government, he added.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club where Nazia Qureshi Advocate, Noorin Fatima Advocate, Nadia Saleem, Sania Shah announced to join to the PML-N after resigning from different parties including Balochistan Awami Party and other parties.

On the occasion, Nazia Qureshi Advocate along with her colleagues resigned from Balochistan Awami Party and expressed full confidence in the leadership of PML-N Central President Mian Shehbaz Sharif and Provincial Senior Vice President Nawab Salman Khan Khilji.

Nawab Salman Khan Khilji also congratulated Nazia Qureshi Advocate along with her colleagues on joining PML-N and said that her joining along with friends would make PML-N more active and organised in Balochistan.

He hoped that Nazia Qureshi Advocate and her colleagues would play their role in conveying the message of the party from door to door, saying that workers and leaders from different political parties were joining PML-N after despairing from other parties and In Sha Allah the PML-N would sweep the general election in the country including Balochistan on the basis of its better performances. Replying to a question, Nawab Salman Khan Khilji said that due to poor policies of the former incompetent rulers, the worst economic crisis was taking place.

The country was in danger of going bankrupt if the government did not increase the production of petroleum products, he noted. Responding to another question, he said that the federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif was taking all steps to provide relief to the people, the positive results of which would soon begin to come to the notice of the people. Completion of other projects including Gwadar Sea Port will usher in a new era of development and prosperity in Balochistan and provide employment opportunities to the youth, he underlined. Answering to question, he said that a delegation of PML-N Balochistan led by him would soon visit Islamabad and meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and present a five-point agenda on Balochistan issues in order to develop Balochistan.