Police arrest 2 accused in child molestation case

ATTOCK – Police have arrested two accused including a seminary teacher for their alleged involvement in molesting two minor boys in the jurisdiction of Rangoo and Basal police stations. In the first attempt, Rangoo police arrested Qari Farhan for allegedly molesting his 12-year-old student. Police on the complaint of the victim boy registered an FIR. In the second attempt, Basal police arrested an elderly man for molesting a teenage boy in village Domel. Police on the complaint of the uncle of the victim boy registered an FIR. Both the culprits have been arrested and sent behind the bars.