Our Staff Reporter

Police arrest 2 accused in child molestation case

ATTOCK – Police have arrested two accused including a seminary teacher for their alleged involvement in molesting two minor boys in the jurisdiction of Rangoo and Basal police stations. In the first attempt, Rangoo police arrested Qari Farhan for allegedly molesting his 12-year-old student. Police on the complaint of the victim boy registered an FIR. In the second attempt, Basal police arrested an elderly man for molesting a teenage boy in village Domel. Police on the complaint of the uncle of the victim boy registered an FIR. Both the culprits have been arrested and sent behind the bars.

More Stories
Islamabad

Completion of FATF action plans a great achievement, says COAS

Islamabad

FATF clears Pakistan to get off grey list

Islamabad

Timely import of edible oil from Indonesia averted oil crisis, says PM

Islamabad

Why people are still being picked up, asks IHC Chief Justice

Lahore

PAF has capacity to timely respond to enemy’s nefarious designs: Air Chief

International

Three Palestinians shot dead by Israeli forces in Jenin raid

International

US condemns ‘offensive comments’ by BJP officials

Islamabad

High inflation result of PTI govt’s poor policies: Marriyum

International

British PM Johnson in Kyiv on second visit: Zelensky

Islamabad

Punjab CM for giving kitchen items on affordable rates

1 of 2,772

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More