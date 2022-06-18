Port City to receive first spell of monsoon rains from next week

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast on Friday that Karachi is expected to receive its first spell of monsoon rains from June 22 (Wednesday).

The met department said there are also chances of light drizzle in the port city during night or early morning over the next 24 hours. The city is currently experiencing wind speed of up to 18km per hour from the southwest, which is expected to keep the city’s minimum temperature at 29 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Karachi is expected to be between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius while the humidity is 72 per cent at present.

The weather will remain hot and humid for the next 24 hours, the officials said. On the other hand, monsoon rains continue to lash the upper parts of Punjab, including Islamabad.

The met department said the current spell of rains in Punjab will continue intermittently for two more days. Earlier this week, the PMD forecast pre-monsoon rain-thundershowers in most parts of the country.

The PMD said that as a result, the showers will significantly bring down the mercury and nourish the crops, vegetables, and orchards by improving the water availability. However, the dust thunderstorms may inflict damage to loose structures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), Islamabad, Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan (G-B) and Kashmir during the forecast period.

Heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and may generate flash flooding in the eastern parts of Balochistan Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Harnai, Sibbi and Bolan.

Met office predicts rainfall in Karachi

The met office on Friday predicted rainfall in Karachi today saying the temperature during the day will remain hot and humid in the city.

According to the met office, there are chances of light rainfall in Karachi tonight or early Saturday. “The winds are blowing at a speed of 18 kilometers per hour, however, they could intensify with upto 35 kilometers per hour as the day progresses,” it said and added that the temperature will remain between 34 C to 36 C.

The met office said that the humidity in Karachi will remain upto 60 percent. Multiple parts of the country are expected to face more rains in the pre-monsoon season this year as the met office has also warned of urban flooding in major urban centres. At least three people lost their lives and another three were injured as heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in Lahore yesterday, causing disruption of flight operations at the airport and in power supply.

According to details, a wall-collapse incident, reported in the Bank Stop area of Lahore, claimed the lives of the three people. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, rescue sources said. Meanwhile, flight operations at Lahore airport were briefly suspended. A flight, originating from Sharjah, was diverted to Multan. Air Blue flight, PA413, reached Lahore from Sharjah. However, Air Traffic Control did not allow the captain to land at Lahore airport due to massive wind storm, sources said. On the other hand, heavy rain also severely affected Lahore’s power transmission system, with several feeders of the Lahore Electricity Supply Corporation (Lesco) having tripped. Power outages were reported in Mustafa Town and Education Town for four hours.