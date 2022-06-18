News Desk

Power tariff likely to go up by Rs7.96 per unit

Central Power Purchasing Agency (CCPA) has sought hike in power tariff by Rs7.09.

According to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), it will conduct hearing on CCPA plea for power tariff hike on June 27.

The plea states that 8.80 percent electricity has been produced by furnace oil in May at a cost of Rs33.67 paisa per unit.

CCPA also said in the petition that 10 percent of electricity has been produced by local gas, 22.89 percent by imported LNG and 24.50 percent by hydel.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

PTI fulfilled 32/34 FATF requirements: Hammad Azhar

National

Pregnant woman ‘gang-raped’ at gunpoint in Sadiqabad

Islamabad

Wabtec offers support to Pakistan in meeting locomotive requirements, indigenization process

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 151 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Rain-wind, thundershower expected in KP, Punjab, Balochistan, GB & Kashmir

Islamabad

Soldier embraces martyrdom fighting terrorists in Miranshah

Lahore

Markets closure at 9pm proposed to save power

Karachi

Court accepts plea to conduct Aamir Liaquat’s postmortem

Islamabad

No significance of incumbent govt in assemblies: Rasheed

Islamabad

Pakistan’s speedy progress greatly appreciated by FATF members: Khar

1 of 9,939

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More