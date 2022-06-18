Power tariff likely to go up by Rs7.96 per unit

Central Power Purchasing Agency (CCPA) has sought hike in power tariff by Rs7.09.

According to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), it will conduct hearing on CCPA plea for power tariff hike on June 27.

The plea states that 8.80 percent electricity has been produced by furnace oil in May at a cost of Rs33.67 paisa per unit.

CCPA also said in the petition that 10 percent of electricity has been produced by local gas, 22.89 percent by imported LNG and 24.50 percent by hydel.