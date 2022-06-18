Our Staff Reporter

PPP leader Bakht Baidar passes away

TIMERGARA    –   Former provincial minister and Pakistan Peoples’ Party’s  divisional president Lower Malakand , Haji Bakht Baidar Khan yesterday breathed his last due to cardiac arrest at a local  hospital in Peshawar.

Bakht Baidar Khan started his political career in 1979 from the district council level. In 1993 he became member of the provincial assembly for the first time on the ticket of PPP. Later Bakht Baidar Khan parted ways with PPP and joined Qaumi Watan Party (QWP).

He served as secretary general of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) and contested elections on PK-97 seat in May 2013 general elections on QWP ticket and won his seating by defeating Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) candidate.

The PTI formed its government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in alliance with QWP and Bakht Baidar Khan was given the portfolio of provincial minister for technical education and minerals in June 2013.

The deceased was laid to rest at his ancestral grave yard at Tarnaw village in tehsil Adenzai in Lower Dir district. Thousands of people from all walks of life including sitting and former lawmakers besides political figures and political workers from all parties attended the funeral prayer.

