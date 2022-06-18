News Desk

Pregnant woman ‘gang-raped’ at gunpoint in Sadiqabad

In yet another incident of sexual assault in Punjab, a pregnant woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men in the limits of the Manthar Police Station of Sadiqabad on Saturday.

According to the victim’s family, the suspects broke into the house in the Manthar area of the city, assaulted her husband and committed the gang rape at gunpoint.

Police registered a case on the report of the victim’s husband.

The FIR said the suspects also recorded the videos of the immoral act on a mobile phone.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family claimed that police were not cooperating with them in the arrest of suspects behind the rape case.

According to the police officials, the medical examination of the woman was conducted and her blood samples were sent to Lahore for forensic analysis.

In one such incident, a girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a rickshaw driver within the limits of Khangarh police station.

According to police, the girl was travelling in the rickshaw when she was forcefully raped by the suspect. The police said that they have arrested the suspected rickshaw driver. “The victim and the suspect are currently undergoing medical examination,” they said.

