Our Staff Reporter

Punjab Assembly starts budget debate today

Lahore-After a two-day break, the Punjab Assembly will start general debate on the provincial budget at Aiwan-e-Iqbal on Saturday (today) at 2pm.
Punjab Minister for Finance Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari will initiate the debate which is most likely to take place in the absence of the Opposition which is having its own session at the Assembly chambers.
The Punjab government had presented the budget for the year 2022-2023 on Wednesday last after a two-day deadlock when Punjab governor recalled the budget session at Aiwan-e-Iqbal by proroguing the first session.

