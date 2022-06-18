Punjab CM for giving kitchen items on affordable rates

lahore-Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Friday directed the authorities concerned to present a plan of action within three days for providing kitchen items on affordable rates and made it clear that easing the economic burden of masses was his top priority.

Chairing a meeting about price control, he said that the government was cognizant of the common man’s difficulties due to inflation and field visits must be regularly conducted to stabilize the availability of vegetables and price stabilization.

The meeting was attended by Sardar Awais Leghari, Bilal Yasin, and Zeeshan Rafiq, political assistants, chief secretary, and administrative secretaries while commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

Hamza directed that the deputy commissioners and the price control magistrates to ensure availability of essential items at fixed rates and the DCs should personally monitor the auction processes in the markets. Similarly, the verified data of field visits should be uploaded to the dashboard while ensuring synchronization in field visits and the relevant data details.

He made it clear that the officers failing to conduct field visits would have to give answer as he was personally monitoring every step taken for price control. Rupees 200 billion subsidy was given on subsidized flour and every penny should reach the common man, he said. The CM asserted that no compromise would be made on the quality of subsidized flour. The exit points of Punjab should be strictly monitored to control the smuggling of wheat and flour, he added.

cm chairs meeting for introducing institutional reforms

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Friday chaired a meeting at his office which was also attended by Chairman Delivery Associates Sir Michael Barber and British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner through video link.

The Punjab government and Sir Michael Barber agreed to resume the partnership. Sir Michael Barber would cooperate with the Punjab government for reforming the education, health and criminal justice systems. For this, a joint team would formulate recommendations to decide on the future roadmap for accelerated development.

Barber lauded that tremendous work was done in the health and education sectors during the tenure of Shehbaz Sharif as the chief minister of Punjab. Every possible assistance would again be extended to the Punjab government. The British high commissioner also announced to extend every possible support to the Punjab government.

Hamza announced to provide quality healthcare and educational facilities in partnership with Sir Michael Barber as the government was desirous of providing quality facilities to the people while partnering with him. The government intends to introduce revolutionary reforms and a comprehensive health and education sector plan would be devised, he said. He lauded the yeoman services rendered by Sir Michael Barber during the previous PML-N tenure. Sir Michael Barber has introduced wonderful health and education sector reforms during the tenure of PM Shehbaz Sharif as chief minister and his experiences would be fully benefited upon to bring ease to the lives of the common man, he added.