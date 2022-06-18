Punjab Ombudsman gives financial relief to 32 complainants

LAHORE – Punjab Ombudsman has provided financial relief of worth Rs44.29 million to 32 complainants belonging to various districts, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Vehari, Multan, Faisalabad, Hafizabad, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh, Mianwali, Mandi Bahauddin, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sargodha, Sheikhupura and Gujrat. In a statement, a spokesman said that the complaints were related to different departments including education, irrigation, health, buildings, solicitor’s office, agriculture, Wasa, labour, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Municipal Corporation Faisalabad, collector (consolidation) Multan, ADC (retd) TT Singh, executive engineer highways division Mianwali, assistant commissioner Malakwal, district accounts office, Punjab Workers Welfare Board and district benevolent fund board. The relief was provided to the applicants against their complaints relating to non-provision of financial assistance, family pension, leave encashment, marriage grant, monthly grant, gratuity, arrears of salary, release of monthly pension, and reimbursement of CDRs, he added.

Meanwhile, the ombudsman office interacted to settle the eight-year-old issue of the widow of C&W department Mianwali’s employee to help her get financial grant of Rs0.4 million.

An applicant from Gujranwala, Syeda Tahira Yasmeen, especially paid a vote of thanks to the ombudsman office over its proactive role in the release of long-standing dues of her late husband. The total value of the released emoluments is over Rs5.6 million, he said.