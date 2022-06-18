Rain turns city weather pleasant

LAHORE – The provincial capital on Friday received moderate to heavy rain which turned the weather pleasant besides giving relief to people from scorching heat. The Met office has predicted more rain/thundershower in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal, Bhakkar, Layyah, Khanewal, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Pakpattan, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan during the next 24 hours. Heavy fall and hailstorm may also occur at a few places during the period.During the past 24 hours, rain was recorded in various areas of the city, including Johar Town 26mm, Gulberg 20mm, Nishtar Town 18mm, Lakshmi Chowk, Airport 17mm, City, Samanabad 16mm, Mughalpura 14mm, Chowk Nakhuda 13mm, Farrukhabad 12mm, Shahi Qila, Iqbal Town 9mm, Tajpura 8mm, Upper Mall 6mm and Gulshan e Ravi 4mm. According to the synoptic situation, moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating eastern and upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.