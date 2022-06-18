News Desk

Rain-wind, thundershower expected in KP, Punjab, Balochistan, GB & Kashmir

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, northeast Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

However, heavy falls and hailstorm may also occur at few places during the period.

Hot and dry weather is likely in other parts of the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Lahore twenty-three degree centigrade, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-five, Quetta twenty-four, Gilgit eighteen, Murree sixteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-two degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla, partly cloudy with chances of rain-wind-thunderstorm in Jammu.

