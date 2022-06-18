Residents block road in protest

Attock-“We want justice at any cost. Police had promised that the culprit will be arrested within 48 hours but the promise could not be materialised within the given time. We have kept the road blocked so that the killer/rapist of Hadia Bibi is arrested and brought to justice.” Ajmal Khan (father of the deceased girl) and other residents of village Faqeerabad said this while talking to newsmen.

They said the law enforcement agencies have sealed their village and made their routine life paralysed as CM Punjab Hamza Shahbaz was expected to visit the bereaved family but neither CM was coming nor the culprit was being arrested. They threatened to keep the GT Road blocked till the time the culprit is arrested.

They demanded that CM to cancel his visit and monitor the progress from his office in Lahore as the LEAs have paralysed routine life in the name of security for him.

They said the shops are closed in the name of security and the residents of Faqeerabad are facing problems in purchase of daily use items. Ajmal Khan, who is a truck driver by profession, said that the murder of his daughter has made his life meaningless as his wife was not permitting him to enter house till the time the culprit is arrested.

He said Qari Ikram the killer had exploited the people in the guise of a Quran teacher and said that in fact the Qari was worse than a beast as he raped and killed his ten-year-old innocent Hadia.

Ajmal said he and his family don’t want CM Punjab to visit their house but we want justice in the shape of hanging the culprit publicly.

A large number of residents of Faqeerabad which included Abdul Rashid, Farooq and others said that police had failed to arrest the culprit and now they were worried about their children and feeling insecure as such incident may occur again. They said we are peaceful citizens but we blocked the road as police had failed to arrest the culprit. Later, police cleared the road for traffic. A police source said that police were doing their job properly and the culprit will be brought to justice soon.