Our Staff Reporter

Robbers take eggs, bread, butter from bakery

KARACHI – A gang of robbers stole egg, bread and rusk cakes along with cash and mobile phones from a bakery in the Garden area of Karachi. The same gang has robbed the bakery multiple times, the bakery owner claims. According to details, the armed robbers reached the bakery on a bike and a rikshaw at around 9 am and conducted the robbery for 15 minutes. The armed robbers entered the bakery, held the owner and employees hostage and took their phones and wallets. The CCTV video of the incident showed the robbers stealing eggs, bread, rusk cakes and butter from the bakery. One robber can be seen stealing cash from the counter while the other gathers others items. The bakery owner claims that the same gang has robbed the bakery multiple times. The total losses in the robbery have not been estimated until now, he added.

