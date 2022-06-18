APP

RPO visits Traffic HQs, directs to implement law without discrimination

RAWALPINDI -Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Imran Ahmar on Friday visited Traffic Headquarters and directed the policemen to render their services in accordance with the law and without any discrimination.

Chief Traffic Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari welcomed the RPO, said a news release.

The CPO briefed the RPO about the most modern One Window Driving License Branch, Radio Station 88.6, Ghulam Asghar Shaheed Driving School and other important branches including Police Welfare Center.

On this occasion, Imran Ahmar said that usage of modern technology by the traffic police would provide timely assistance to road users in difficult times and facilitate licensing as per modern requirements and traffic.

Appreciating the steps taken to control accidents and save human lives, he said that it was a matter of pride for him to work with the Pindi Police officials.

They were engaged in maintaining the traffic flow for the convenience of the citizens. “You are in direct contact with the citizens at all times during your duty so do whatever you do in accordance with the law, in good manners and in good faith. Make hard work, honesty, halal sustenance and love of work your motto”.

“Understand the importance that Allah Almighty has entrusted to you. These are the things that lead to increase in honor. Respect the seniors and love your subordinates, self-accountability, good faith and complete faith in God Almighty. This will have a positive effect on performance. Ensure measures like smooth flow of Pak traffic, modern and timely relief facilities,” he said.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Completion of FATF action plans a great achievement, says COAS

Islamabad

FATF clears Pakistan to get off grey list

Islamabad

Timely import of edible oil from Indonesia averted oil crisis, says PM

Islamabad

Why people are still being picked up, asks IHC Chief Justice

Lahore

PAF has capacity to timely respond to enemy’s nefarious designs: Air Chief

International

Three Palestinians shot dead by Israeli forces in Jenin raid

International

US condemns ‘offensive comments’ by BJP officials

Islamabad

High inflation result of PTI govt’s poor policies: Marriyum

International

British PM Johnson in Kyiv on second visit: Zelensky

Islamabad

Punjab CM for giving kitchen items on affordable rates

1 of 2,772

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More