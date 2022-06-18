Rupee sheds Rs1.07 against dollar

ISLAMABAD – Exchange rate of Pak rupee weakened by Rs 1.07 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 208.74 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 207.67. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 209 and Rs 211 respectively. The price of Euro appreciated by Rs 3.60 and closed at Rs 219.58 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 215.98. Meanwhile, Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs 1.56, whereas an increase of Rs 5.04 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs 256.75 as compared to its last closing of Rs 251.52. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 30 paisas to close at Rs 56.83 and Rs 55.63 respectively.