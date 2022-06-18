APP

Rupee sheds Rs1.07 against dollar

ISLAMABAD – Exchange rate of Pak rupee weakened by Rs 1.07 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 208.74 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 207.67. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 209 and Rs 211 respectively. The price of Euro appreciated by Rs 3.60 and closed at Rs 219.58 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 215.98. Meanwhile, Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs 1.56, whereas an increase of Rs 5.04 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs 256.75 as compared to its last closing of Rs 251.52. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 30 paisas to close at Rs 56.83 and Rs 55.63 respectively.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Completion of FATF action plans a great achievement, says COAS

Islamabad

FATF clears Pakistan to get off grey list

Islamabad

Timely import of edible oil from Indonesia averted oil crisis, says PM

Islamabad

Why people are still being picked up, asks IHC Chief Justice

Lahore

PAF has capacity to timely respond to enemy’s nefarious designs: Air Chief

International

Three Palestinians shot dead by Israeli forces in Jenin raid

International

US condemns ‘offensive comments’ by BJP officials

Islamabad

High inflation result of PTI govt’s poor policies: Marriyum

International

British PM Johnson in Kyiv on second visit: Zelensky

Islamabad

Punjab CM for giving kitchen items on affordable rates

1 of 3,354

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More