Sarfaraz Ahmed recalls victorious journey of Champions Trophy 2017

Champions Trophy 2017’s winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmed recalled the Pakistan team’s victorious journey and Pakistan’s match with its archrivals Indian cricket team.

In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on the fifth anniversary of the Champions Trophy 2017 victory, Sarfaraz shared that he told players to dream about wearing white victory coats.

“After we lost against India, players’ confidence dropped down. Being a captain, I told players to work on their attitude. Together, we worked on making our attitude positive. We kept on backing each other and I told all the players, we have to return to Pakistan wearing white coats,” he recalled.

“We remained unbeaten thereafter and won the trophy. It wasn’t someone’s individual feat, but it was collective effort showed by the players,” he said.

While recalling the moments before going into the final, Sarfaraz said his team had an upper hand over the arch-rivals. “We won all of our previous games. Momentum-wise, we were ahead of them and it gave us much confidence,” he said.

“Credit goes to all the players. From Fakhar Zaman to Azhar Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, and then Mohammad Amir, all did their best to give us this trophy,” he concluded.