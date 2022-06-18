Secretary cancels Deputy Sports Officer acting charge

QUETTA – The Secretary Sport and Youth Affairs Department has cancelled the charge of acting Deputy Sports Officer given to the 20 Supervisors B-14, said office order issued by the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Government of Balochistan.

Imran Gichki, former secretary sports recently convicted in the NAB case, had allowed the twenty supervisors of different districts of the province to work as deputy sports officers.

Newly posted Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs, Ishaq Jamali soon after assuming the charge of the department, withdrew the acting charge assumed by the low grade supervisors.

“Officials holding the charge as deputy sports officers shall continue work as Supervisor B-14, against their original post in their respective districts with immediate effect,” the order read.