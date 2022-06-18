News Desk

Soldier embraces martyrdom fighting terrorists in Miranshah

A soldier embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with the terrorists in the Miranshah area of North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the military media wing said on Saturday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that a terrorist, later identified as Ziaullah, was also killed in the fire exchange.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorist, it added.

ISPR in its statement said that martyred Naik Zahid Ahmed embraced martyrdom while valiantly fighting with the terrorists.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

PTI fulfilled 32/34 FATF requirements: Hammad Azhar

National

Pregnant woman ‘gang-raped’ at gunpoint in Sadiqabad

Islamabad

Wabtec offers support to Pakistan in meeting locomotive requirements, indigenization process

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 151 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Power tariff likely to go up by Rs7.96 per unit

Islamabad

Rain-wind, thundershower expected in KP, Punjab, Balochistan, GB & Kashmir

Lahore

Markets closure at 9pm proposed to save power

Karachi

Court accepts plea to conduct Aamir Liaquat’s postmortem

Islamabad

No significance of incumbent govt in assemblies: Rasheed

Islamabad

Pakistan’s speedy progress greatly appreciated by FATF members: Khar

1 of 9,939

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More