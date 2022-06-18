Spain’s ruling Socialists face drubbing in Andalusia election

Madrid – Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s Socialists face a drubbing in a regional vote in Andalusia on Sunday ahead of a national election expected at the end of next year.

Polls suggest the conservative Popular Party (PP), which has governed the southern region since 2018, will win around 50 seats in the 109-seat Andalusian parliament, more than all leftist parties combined.

The Socialists are predicted to win around 33 seats, the same number as at the last election in 2018 when they were ousted from power in Andalusia for the first time since the regional government was established in 1982.

Spain’s most populous region had until then been a Socialist stronghold but a scandal over the misuse of public funds intended to fight unemployment cost the party dear.