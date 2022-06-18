Anadolu

Spanish midfielder Fabregas to leave AS Monaco on June 30

Spanish midfielder Francesc Fabregas will leave AS Monaco when his contract expires on June 30, the French Ligue 1 club announced on Twitter on Saturday.

“Thank you Cesc!” AS Monaco said, adding: “The midfielder with more than 830 career games, whose contract is coming to an end, leaves the Principality club three and a half years after his arrival.”

The Ligue 1 club also shared a video and a photo of the 35-year-old midfielder on Twitter.

Fabregas, who joined Monaco in 2019, scored four goals and produced nine assists in 68 games, had also played for Arsenal, Barcelona, and Chelsea.

He won the UEFA Europa League in 2019, the FA Cup in 2018, the English Premier League with Chelsea in 2015 and 2017, the Spanish La Liga with Barcelona in 2013, and FA Cup in 2005 with Arsenal.

Fabregas, a member of Spain’s famous “golden generation,” had a remarkable national team career as well, earning 110 caps and winning the FIFA World Cup 2010, EURO 2008, and EURO 2012 with them.

More Stories
Sports

Sarfaraz Ahmed recalls victorious journey of Champions Trophy 2017

Sports

Celtic appoint former Australian player Harry Kewell as first team coach

Newspaper

Pakistan qualify for Asian 12&U Final Event in Kazakhstan

Newspaper

England break world record as Buttler destroys Netherlands

Newspaper

Pakistan team set for formidable challenges at Asian Taekwondo events

Newspaper

Zeeshan continues to fight challenges in pursuit of his dream

Newspaper

Build sports nurseries across Pakistan, Rashid Malik urges IPC Minister

Newspaper

Malaysian to train Pak athletics officials

Newspaper

Noor reaches Asian Jr Individual Squash C’ship semis

Lahore

Afridi slams Mohammad Wasim for selecting Haris in ODIs

1 of 1,961

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More