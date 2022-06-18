Spanish midfielder Fabregas to leave AS Monaco on June 30

Spanish midfielder Francesc Fabregas will leave AS Monaco when his contract expires on June 30, the French Ligue 1 club announced on Twitter on Saturday.

“Thank you Cesc!” AS Monaco said, adding: “The midfielder with more than 830 career games, whose contract is coming to an end, leaves the Principality club three and a half years after his arrival.”

The Ligue 1 club also shared a video and a photo of the 35-year-old midfielder on Twitter.

Fabregas, who joined Monaco in 2019, scored four goals and produced nine assists in 68 games, had also played for Arsenal, Barcelona, and Chelsea.

He won the UEFA Europa League in 2019, the FA Cup in 2018, the English Premier League with Chelsea in 2015 and 2017, the Spanish La Liga with Barcelona in 2013, and FA Cup in 2005 with Arsenal.

Fabregas, a member of Spain’s famous “golden generation,” had a remarkable national team career as well, earning 110 caps and winning the FIFA World Cup 2010, EURO 2008, and EURO 2012 with them.