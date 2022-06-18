APP

Stock market gains 410 points

ISLAMABAD -The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday witnessed bullish trend, gaining 410.60 points, a positive change of 0.98 percent, closing at 42,140.76 points against 41,730.16 points on the last working day. A total of 282,931,441 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 162,179,047 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 9.059 billion against Rs 4.780 billion on last trading day. As many as 353 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 238 of them recorded gain and 95 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Cnergyico Pk with a volume of 31,924,184  shares and price per share of Rs 5.37, Hum Network with volume of 17,699,500 and price per share of Rs 7.50 and Pak Refinery with volume of 17,111,646 and price per share of Rs 17.91.

