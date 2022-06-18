Three labourers killed in firing at construction company camp in Harnai

At least three labourers were killed, three were wound and seven other were reported missing in firing at a construction company camp in Harnai in Balochistan province on Friday night.

According to sources, some unidentified persons opened fire at a construction company camp in Harnai, killing three labourers on the spot and injuring three other. At least seven labourers were also reported missing in the incident. The attackers managed to escape from the scene after the incident.

Sources also informed that the attackers also set ablaze the construction company camp, machinery and vehicles used by the labourers and managed to escape from the scene.

A heavy contingent of security forces reached the spot after the firing incident and cordoned off the area. The security forces also launched a search operation in the area to arrest the culprits.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has strongly condemned the firing incident in Harnai and sought a report of the incident. The chief minister also expressed grief over the death of the labourers in the firing incident and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.