Timely import of edible oil from Indonesia averted oil crisis, says PM

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Friday that timely import of edible oil from Indonesia averted the impending oil crisis in the country.

Talking to Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Murtaza Mahmood in Islamabad, the prime minister said the 2.5 million metric tons of edible oil being imported from Indonesia will reduce oil prices in the country. The prime minister appreciated the special efforts of federal minister for importing edible oil from Indonesia.

Also, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday said that Pakistan’s accession to the Apostille Convention would facilitate and ease a significant burden on Pakistanis, traveling and living abroad.

The prime minister, in a tweet, said that creating smooth process for Pakistani citizens was the government’s priority. “Now Pakistani notarized documents will be accepted in 100+ countries,” he remarked.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistani citizens would be able to notarize their important legal documents such as marriage certificate, degrees and more through officials designated by Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan.

Such documents would be internationally accepted without the need for any further verification, he added.

The Apostille Convention is an international treaty intended to simplify the procedure through which a document, issued in one of the contracting states, can be certified for legal purposes in all the other contracting states.