Transporters hike inter-city bus fares after fuel prices raise

Lahore-Transporters have jacked up the inter-city fares of the passenger buses after an unprecedented hike of Rs84 in fuel prices during the last 15 days.

According to details, the fares of the passenger buses from Lahore have been increased by Rs400 to Rs500.

The fare for Rawalpindi has been jacked up from Rs2000 to Rs2250, Faisalabad from Rs1050 to Rs1250, Sargodha Rs950 to Rs1100 and Peshawar Rs2300 to Rs2500.

For Murree, the fare has been skyrocketed from Rs2300 to Rs2450 while those travelling to Karachi will now be charged Rs4800 as compared to Rs4300 previously. For Khanewal, the bus fare will be Rs1650 and for Sadiqabad, it has been jacked up to Rs2700.

The passengers have lamented the hike from the transporters saying that it is the consumer that will have to suffer from the increase in fuel prices as the government has once again neglected the underprivileged segments of the society. “The government should immediately withdraw this increase in petroleum prices,” said one passenger traveling from Lahore.

Earlier, the PML-N-led coalition government jacked up the petrol price by Rs24 per litre. The announcement was made by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail while addressing a press conference in Islamabad, citing government was not in a position to bear more anymore subsidies.

opc resolved 1,592 complaints in 3 months: commissioner

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas Friday said that 1,592 complaints of expatriates had been resolved during the last three months.

He said that all possible steps were being taken with the help of the departments concerned so that expatriates could be provided with maximum relief.

Presiding over a weekly performance meeting held at the OPC Punjab offices here, he directed the officers concerned to regularly update the OPC website. The dealing officers should contact the additional deputy commissioners’ revenue of all districts and submit a report after reviewing complaints about resolution of problems of overseas Pakistanis.

He said that performance of the OPC Punjab was linked to immediate solution to the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

During the meeting, all officers concerned presented their weekly performance reports and most of the complaints in the meeting were about revenue, police, prosecution departments and land grabbers.

The commissioner lauded the officers concerned for timely resolving the complaints, especially the director administration and his team over their performance. He said the overseas Pakistanis were a valuable asset to the country and their services for strengthening the national economy could not be ignored. Director Admin OPC Tanveer Majid, Director Revenue Aslam Ramey, deputy directors and dealing officers attended the meeting.