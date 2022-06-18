US Consul General calls on CM Hamza

LAHORE – United States Consul General in Lahore, William K. Makaneole on Friday met Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and discussed bilateral relations, cooperation in various sectors and matters of mutual interest.

Makaneole congratulated Hamza on assuming the office of chief minister Punjab and extended his wishes for the chief minister’s success.

Hamza said that the Pak-US relations were multifaceted in nature, adding that the Punjab government wished to further enhance bilateral relations in agriculture, environment, water-shortage and other sectors.

“We are facing economic challenges at present but our spirits are high to defeat all odds,” he added.

Makaneole said that his country gives great importance to its relations with Pakistan, adding that it would further enhance cooperation in different sectors with the Punjab government