Wabtec offers support to Pakistan in meeting locomotive requirements, indigenization process

Ambassador Masood Khan has said that Pakistan offers huge opportunities to the foreign investors and world’s leading rail companies to enter into a mutually beneficial partnership in the process of modernization of our railways network especially indigenization of services and locomotive manufacturing.

He was talking to a delegation of Wabtec that called on him at Embassy of Pakistan Washington D.C. today. Wabtec is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions, and value-added services for the freight and transit rail sectors.

“While we greatly appreciate the existing level of cooperation between Wabtec and Pakistan Railways, particularly in engineering and rail services, we look forward to benefit from company’s expertise in modernization of railways network and indigenization of locomotive manufacturing in Pakistan,” stated the ambassador.

Ambassador Masood Khan said that the critical role being played by railways network in the transportation system of country and the emerging needs of a growing economy was creating huge opportunities in different fields of the railways sector.

The delegation briefed the Ambassador about their decades long business experience in Pakistan, the areas of cooperation with Pakistan Railways and the future plans in meeting fleet requirements of the country.

They also apprised the Ambassador about the qualitative edge the company maintains, especially in the areas of digitalization of locomotives, control and safety, signal traffic, trip optimization and the use of hybrid technology for powering locomotives.

The delegation informed the Ambassador that Wabtec, in past, had provided 153 locomotives to Pakistan Railways and was assisting Pakistan Railways in improving its engineering and rail services. The delegation showed keen interest in furthering the existing partnership and assist Pakistan Railways in meeting its locomotive requirements.

The Ambassador welcomed their interest and said that the Government stands committed to provide all possible facilitation to the international investors and leading business companies to undertake profitable business ventures in Pakistan.

Ends