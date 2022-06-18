Will completely change Pakistan if given chance to rule: Asif Zardari

Former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Saturday that he will completely change Pakistan if given a chance to rule the country.

He said this in his meeting with party leaders and workers at Bilawal House in Lahore. The former president promised to make the next government by the will of almighty Allah.

“I will now sit in Punjab and work with everyone,” he said.

The PPP co-chairman said that this was a blatant lie and that his party has no representation in Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan, adding that we tried to save the country by weakening our politics.

The country is in the clutches of inflation due to the wrong policies of former PM and PTI chairman Imran Khan.